Chinese scientists have used daminozide as an interlayer and additive to make a perovskite solar cell with a p-i-n structure. It has the highest efficiency and highest fill factor for a polycrystalline, MAPbI 3-based inverted perovskite solar cell to date.Researchers in China claim to have fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell with remarkable charge transport. They reportedly suppressed carrier recombination at the interface between the perovskite and the charge transport layer, as well as defect-assisted recombination originating from the perovskite layer. The cell has a p-i-n structure, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...