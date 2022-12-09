Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Acrinova AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (182/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Acrinova AB (publ), company registration number 556984-0910, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Acrinova AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its A- and B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to December 16, 2022. The A- and B-shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 64,756,926 shares (of which 23,749,575 A- shares and 41,007,351 B-shares). Short Name: ACRI A ACRI B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015660014 SE0015660030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 186414 219981 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be 23,749,575 41,007,351 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap Small cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size MiFID II tick size table table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB