The trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) issued by Boule Diagnostics AB will cease. The last day of trading is December 12, 2022. Short name: BOUL BTA ISIN code: SE0018768186 Orderbook ID: 274970 This information is distributed at the request of Boule Diagnostics AB. For further information, please call Jesper Söderqvist, CEO +46 (0)70-689 05 90 or Annette Colin, CFO +46 (0)70-319 06 76