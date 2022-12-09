Tecnotree is a market leader in 5G digital Business Support Systems (BSS), with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree's global footprint with over 90 Telecom customers in 70 countries around the world, supports ecosystems of over 1 billion subscribers. Tecnotree is the first Digital Platform Service provider to be Platinum Badge Certified by TM Forum for Real-world Open API standards. The company also provides B2B2X partner ecosystem and fintech services for monetization beyond connectivity across gaming, healthcare, education, and banking. Tecnotree has been recognized by Gartner for revenue management and monetization as well as for customer experience management solutions and enjoys the position of a leading stock on the Helsinki Nasdaq since 2020.

CognitiveScale (CS) is United States based pioneer in the space of AI Engineering and provides solutions for scalable enterprise AI development and deployment. CognitiveScale is backed by over 100 granted AI patents and its award-winning Cortex Platform empowers businesses to infuse trusted decision intelligence into business processes and applications maximizing total customer experience and operational efficiency. The platform currently delivers hyper-personalized insights to more than 100 million customers across healthcare, realty, banking, insurance, and commerce verticals. CognitiveScale has also been recognized by World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through responsible AI and is backed by investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM, Westly Group, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Anthem, and USAA.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, stated, "Tecnotree's long-term goal is to deliver intelligent insights that will accelerate 5G monetization and total experience capabilities for its customers globally. This goal is now actualized via the CS cortex platform and will deepen our current telecom use cases and further establish Tecnotree as a Digital Service Provider in the North American Market. CS comes with a rich set of customers in the Healthcare and Fintech verticals that will have a positive multiplier effect in our B2B2X ecosystem play. This transaction is aligned with our current global strategy and customers' expectations."

Matt Sanchez, Co-founder and Board Member, CognitiveScale stated, "CognitiveScale sees Tecnotree's acquisition as a natural extension of market access in terms of global presence and adding Telecommunications as a vertical for new AIML models on the Cortex Platform. Given the market transformation that the telecommunications industry is witnessing today, we see this as a positive move to expand our horizons into new vertical monetization opportunities."

Tecnotree continues to maintain the current guidance for 2022. Tecnotree expects that this transaction is likely to enhance ARR revenue by an additional 5M Euros in 2023. The parties expect to conclude the potential transaction within 2022 subject to completion of conditions precedent. Tecnotree will provide further information on the financial impact of this acquisition when providing 2023 guidance.

