HMS Networks AB (publ) acquires Control Specialists Ltd

HMS Industrial Networks Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB (publ), has today acquired all shares in Control Specialists Ltd, located in Manchester, United Kingdom.



Control Specialists is a key partner to Procentec - HMS' offering in monitoring and diagnostics of industrial networks. They deliver certifications and certified trainings related to industrial networks in the United Kingdom. Control Specialists is expected to realize a turnover of 0.5 MGBP in 2022 and will be integrated into HMS Industrial Networks Ltd during 2023 to further strengthen the Procentec training offering.

The acquisition will have limited impact on HMS's sales and earnings per share in 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS Networks AB, +46 (0)35 710 6983





HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ewon, Intesis and Ixxat brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad, and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, UAE and Australia, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs about 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

