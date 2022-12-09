EQS-News: Ameramex International

AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $540,000



CHICO, CA December 8, 2022 - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $540,000. CEO Lee Hamre commented, "The year is shaping up to be another great year for AmeraMex. We are pleased that with rising inflation and interest rates along with the daily fluctuation in the stock market, sales are good, our profit margins are improved and our stock, which is undervalued, is being noticed by new investors." The following equipment was shipped to customers throughout the West Coast. Taylor THDC-955 Loaded Container Handler Taylor 110,000 Pound Capacity Forklift Taylor TECSIP-155 Empty Container Handler For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Company's Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955. About AmeraMex International AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future. Contact Details Marty Tullio +1 949-632-1900 marty@mccloudcommunications.com Company Website https://www.ammx.net

