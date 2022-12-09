CyberGrants: GivingTuesday 2022: A Record-Breaking Day of Generosity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / CyberGrants:

On GivingTuesday, individuals, communities, nonprofits, and corporations come together to support generosity and enable social good. Whether participants are donating to causes they're passionate about, volunteering with local organizations, or taking personal action by picking up neighborhood litter, donating clothing, or giving blood, GivingTuesday is rooted in the simple idea that every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to offer. We witness tremendous growth in giving each year with even more donations recorded, participants engaged, and nonprofit organizations supported. This year, we're excited to share that GivingTuesday 2022 was no different!

On Nov. 29, 2022, it's estimated that approximately 37 million people raised over $3.1 billion dollars, making this GivingTuesday the most generous yet! At CyberGrants, we're continuously humbled by the efforts of our customers and their employees to make a difference and we're honored to support their generosity. This GivingTuesday, over $30 million was given through our platform by 25,017 donors. Our customers went above and beyond and we're eager to highlight their achievements:

A total of 168 companies managed GivingTuesday programming through the CyberGrants platform.

A total of 70,310 donations were recorded through the CyberGrants platform.

A total of 23,631 social good organizations received gifts.

The top causes supported were animal protection & welfare, food banks & pantries, international relief, human services, and education.

The average employee gifts size was $194 and the average company match was $233.

"Around the world, GivingTuesday is widely recognized as the biggest day of generosity, and at CyberGrants it's no different. Each year we witness tremendous growth in giving, employee participation, and nonprofits receiving funds. Our team is committed to making sure we're prepared for this important day to ensure maximum participation and impact. I'm so proud of our team's commitment to supporting our customers and social good organizations on this GivingTuesday and all other days of the year.

This year, we were especially excited to see large average gift sizes! Not only are more people getting involved in GivingTuesday each year, but they're giving more to causes they're passionate about."

- Lauren McCarthy, VP of Product, CyberGrants

Greater Gifts for Increased Impact

The GivingTuesday Data Commons estimates that giving in the United States alone totaled $3.1 billion, representing a 15% increase compared to GivingTuesday 2021, and a 25% increase from 2020. It's no secret that participation grows each year! However, we were especially excited to see large donation sizes and match amounts this year.

On GivingTuesday 2022, we recorded an average employee gift amount of $194 and saw a diverse range of causes being supported including animal protection & welfare, food banks & pantries, international relief, human services, and education. With the option to take a personalized approach to generosity, our customers and their employees were able to support causes they're passionate about through greater contributions.

Today, and every day, we celebrate our customers for their kindness and generosity. Thank you for making GivingTuesday 2022 a success!

Take a Year-Round Approach

Although GivingTuesday is just one day, there are 51 other Tuesdays throughout the year! Make the magic of GivingTuesday last all year by engaging your employees in year-round giving. Need some help getting started? CyberGrants' Giving Days Calendar is a great place to begin. We equip you with dozens of awareness days, weeks, and months that are perfect for year-round programming.

For even more ways that CyberGrants can help your organization build a long-term, recurring donor base, schedule a personalized walkthrough today!

