The "Denmark NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NFT industry in Denmark is expected to grow by 44.1% on an annual basis to reach US$191.6 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.8% during 2022-2028.

The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$191.6 million in 2022 to reach US$919.0 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.

Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.

Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Denmark NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Denmark NFT Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

2.2 Denmark NFT Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

2.3 Denmark NFT Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3 Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Denmark NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.3 Denmark NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.4 Denmark NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.5 Denmark NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.6 Denmark NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.7 Denmark NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

3.8 Denmark NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.3 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Music Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.4 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.5 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Memes GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

4.6 Denmark NFT Collectibles and Art Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5 Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Denmark NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Denmark NFT Currency Ethereum Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.3 Denmark NFT Currency Solana Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.4 Denmark NFT Currency Avalanche Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.5 Denmark NFT Currency Polygon Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.6 Denmark NFT Currency BSC Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.7 Denmark NFT Currency Flow Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.8 Denmark NFT Currency WAX Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.9 Denmark NFT Currency Ronin Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

5.10 Denmark NFT Other Currencies Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

6 Denmark NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Denmark NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Denmark NFT Primary Market Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

6.3 Denmark NFT Secondary Market Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

7 Denmark User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 2028

7.1 Denmark Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

7.2 Denmark Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 2028

7.3 Denmark Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/waflpp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005327/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900