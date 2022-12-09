Bone Growth Stimulators Market To Reach USD 1353.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone Growth Stimulators Market is segmented by type (Devices, Bone Grafts, BMP, PRP), by application(Hospitals and Clinics, Home-Care,Academic and Research Institutions, CROs): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bone Growth Stimulators market size is estimated to be worth USD 1046.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1353.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Bone Growth Stimulators Market

The main factors driving the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market size are the rise in the geriatric population, the rise in fracture and accident rates, the rise in arthritis prevalence, the rise in cases of diabetes and other illnesses like obesity, vascular disease, and renal disorders, as well as the rise in patient preference for minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments.

The Bone Growth Stimulators market, however, is constrained by a number of variables, including the availability of alternative medicines, uncertainty about efficacy, device-related problems, and competition from bone grafts.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH BONE GROWTH STIMULATORS MARKET

The increasing number of bone degeneration and accidents will drive the Bone Growth Stimulators market. By 2050, degenerative joint disease illnesses like osteoarthritis are expected to impact close to 130 million people worldwide, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Increased frequency and burden of orthopedic illnesses have resulted in an increase in the number of patients worldwide receiving minimally invasive procedures. As a result, bone growth stimulators are in high demand. The demand for bone stimulators is also increasing by the high prevalence of bone marrow transplants and bone cancers.

Additionally, some patients who undergo spinal fusion surgery and suffer from bone damage find it difficult to recover. Numerous of these examples involve potential health issues that could have hampered the bones' normal healing process. Doctors frequently recommend bone development therapy, also known as bone growth stimulation, to help patients overcome hearing difficulties. This factor will further drive the growth of the Bone Growth Stimulators market.

The eventual goal of treating patients with fractures, surgical osteotomies, and spinal fusion procedures is bone healing, a complex physiological process. Failure or delays in bone healing frequently call for additional treatment and might have major side effects like increased pain and functional restrictions. Secondary operations to speed up bone repair may be intrusive, pricey, and severely harm patients. The socioeconomic burden brought on by problems with bone healing, such as delayed union or nonunion, is significant and includes direct treatment costs in addition to individual and societal costs like lost wages, decreased productivity, and delays in going back to work. For a variety of indications, electrical stimulation is a common adjunctive therapy used to encourage bone healing.

Bone Growth Stimulators Covered under medical insurance will drive Bone Growth Stimulators market growth. In some circumstances, some insurance companies view BGS devices as medically necessary, and thus frequently fund their use. With a prescription from a doctor, patients use the bone growth stimulator device daily at home. Both pulsed ultrasonic energy and low-level pulsed electromagnetic fields are produced by bone development stimulators. The idea is that by assisting the body in tissue repair and promoting cell formation and maturity, these energy fields stimulate bone growth, increasing bone density. BGS therapy is regarded as safe, and the FDA has approved the use of numerous at-home bone growth stimulators.

BONE GROWTH STIMULATORS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to its large population, rising demand for bone growth stimulators, and increase in bone fractures, and spinal fusion surgeries, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR.

The category of hospitals and clinics, which contributed the largest amount of revenue in 2020, is anticipated to expand significantly during the course of the market prediction for bone growth stimulators. The primary drivers of market expansion are the rising popularity of bone growth stimulator goods and the initiatives taken by both public and private organizations to build cutting-edge hospitals and clinics.

Key Companies:

Bioventus

DJO Global

Medtronic Inc

Orthofix International

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

