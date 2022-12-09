MediTelecare Announces Senior Leadership Promotions to Continue Delivering Care Excellence to Patients and Client Facilities

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / MediTelecare , the nation's leading provider of telehealth behavioral care services to residents of long-term care facilities, today announced several promotions of key executive roles, including Randy DioGuardi, MBA (Chief Executive Officer), Sherie Friedrich, PsyD (Chief Clinical Officer), and Mark Merten (Chief Financial Officer). The newly assembled team will continue to focus on delivering care excellence to its patients and client facilities.

Ed Mercadante, RPh DSc, MediTelecare founder, will continue to serve on the Board as Chairman. He will be focused on providing strategic support to the company's overall mission while, at the same time, exploring important new payer initiatives.

DioGuardi, MediTelecare's newly appointed CEO, has been with the company since its founding in 2018 and helped scale MediTelecare into a well-established, national hybrid behavioral health platform. As CEO, DioGuardi will drive initiatives focused on growth, partnering facility excellence, and work with the executive team to ensure operational performance.

As Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Friedrich will now function in a high-level leadership role and will be heavily involved in the training and educating of internal clinical teams and facility partners on behavioral health topics and initiatives. These include trauma-informed care, depression in older adults, and compliance at the facility level with The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements for behavioral health.

"Our mission is to provide clinical excellence with positive outcomes-based results for our patients and partnering facilities," said Dr. Sherie Friedrich, CCO, MediTelecare.

"MediTelecare is on the leading edge of introducing innovative digital solutions for residents of post-acute, long-term care, aging, and intellectually disabled communities," said Randy DioGuardi. "We expect tremendous growth in 2023, and with our cumulative experience, I am confident we will continue to deliver outstanding care to our patients and client facilities."

The announcement comes at a time when MediTelecare is experiencing significant momentum and partner growth. MediReportTM, a proprietary behavioral outcome clinical intelligence data study, generated showing a substantial reduction in depressive symptom severity in 94 percent of patients with moderately severe to severe depression. The results reflect the disruptive force telehealth services deliver when treating depressive symptoms. MediTelecare also debuted Tele-Behavioral Health Services for Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled (IDD) communities, improving access to behavioral and neurologic care via telehealth.

