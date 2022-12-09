Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2022 | 15:08
The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Partners with Global FoodBanking Network to Remind the Public How They Can Help Reduce Hunger

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / With more than 828 million people around the world facing hunger daily, premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation through their Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, have partnered with the Global FoodBanking Network, to remind everyone you can take steps this holiday season to help reduce hunger and food waste.

The short public service announcement aimed at encouraging the public to reduce food waste in order to reduce hunger, suggest that people can pick a non-profit focused on ending hunger, donate food to a local food bank, donate money to an organization, and donate your time to help others.

"Together, we can reduce waste and reduce hunger and help make everyone's holidays a little more special," said Jenny Perez, executive director of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

For high resolution audio or video of the "Help Reduce Hunger this Holiday Season PSA," please contact Gary Kishner at GaryKi@Herbalife.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts - tangible acts of good - by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

Media Contact:

Gary Kishner
Herbalife Nutrition
213-745-0456

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://ir.herbalife.com/esg-index-1
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731107/The-Herbalife-Nutrition-Foundation-Partners-with-Global-FoodBanking-Network-to-Remind-the-Public-How-They-Can-Help-Reduce-Hunger

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
