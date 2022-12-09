The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Partners with Global FoodBanking Network to Remind the Public How They Can Help Reduce Hunger

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / With more than 828 million people around the world facing hunger daily, premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation through their Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, have partnered with the Global FoodBanking Network, to remind everyone you can take steps this holiday season to help reduce hunger and food waste.

The short public service announcement aimed at encouraging the public to reduce food waste in order to reduce hunger, suggest that people can pick a non-profit focused on ending hunger, donate food to a local food bank, donate money to an organization, and donate your time to help others.

"Together, we can reduce waste and reduce hunger and help make everyone's holidays a little more special," said Jenny Perez, executive director of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

