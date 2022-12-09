The "Switzerland: Hnb, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouch Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Federal Tobacco Products Act, which was approved by the Swiss parliament and is expected to come into force by mid-2023, among other regulations, establishes product and packaging restrictions, bans the sale to under-18s, and restricts advertising and use in public.

This report not only provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory regime in place in Switzerland but also provides detail of possible future restrictions.

It covers everything from product restrictions and labeling and packaging requirements to advertising, taxation, and notification.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Switzerland: The Basics

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labelling And Packaging

8 Obligation To Notify

9 Retail Channel Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising And Marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant Laws

15 Relevant Bodies

