Freitag, 09.12.2022
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
WKN: A0YJW7 ISIN: DK0060257814 Ticker-Symbol: 22Z 
GlobeNewswire
09.12.2022 | 15:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 13 December
2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0060257814           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Zealand Pharma          
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    51,637,179 shares (DKK 51,637,179)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:           64,919 shares (DKK 64,919)    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     51,702,098 shares (DKK 51,702,098)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: DKK 100.80 - 13,941 shares    
               DKK 127.00 - 40,278 shares    
               DKK 138.60 - 10,700 shares    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         ZEAL               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        78587               
---------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
