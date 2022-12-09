Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQQ4 ISIN: SE0015658570 Ticker-Symbol: 3EE0 
Frankfurt
09.12.22
15:55 Uhr
0,178 Euro
-0,001
-0,45 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KANCERA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANCERA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.12.2022 | 15:53
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Kancera AB TO 6 (649/22)

At the request of Kancera AB, Kancera AB equity rights will be traded on First
North Premier as from December 12, 2022. 



Security name: Kancera AB TO 6
-------------------------------
Short name:   KAN TO 6    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019019209  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  278054     
-------------------------------



Terms:        Issue price, 3 SEK per share          
----------------------------------------------------------------------
          - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           1 new share in Kancera AB            
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: May 3, 2023 - May 17, 2023.           
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   May 15, 2023                  
----------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
KANCERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.