Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Kancera AB TO 6 (649/22)

At the request of Kancera AB, Kancera AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier as from December 12, 2022. Security name: Kancera AB TO 6 ------------------------------- Short name: KAN TO 6 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019019209 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278054 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 3 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Kancera AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 3, 2023 - May 17, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 15, 2023 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.