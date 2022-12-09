San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 450,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan of which 350,000 were granted to directors and officers and 100,000 to a consultant. Each Option entitles the optionee to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per common share until December 8, 2032. The Options vest in quarterly instalments starting June 30, 2023 and become fully vested by December 31, 2024. The Options are exercisable for a ten-year term, expiring December 8, 2032.

About Thiogenesis

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary based in San Diego, CA. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiols have been the subject of promising research for many decades and are known for having powerful antioxidant properties and other potential therapeutic activities. The Company's initial target indications include Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke (MELAS), Retts syndrome and pediatric NASH.

For further information, please contact:

Brook Riggins, Director and CFO

Email: info@thiogenesis.com

Tel.: (888) 223-9165

