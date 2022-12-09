Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 13 December 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061283009 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Penneo --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 32,116,647 shares (DKK 642,332.94) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 30,000 shares (DKK 600) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 32,146,647 shares (DKK 642,932.94) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 20,000 shares - DKK 4.67 · 10,000 shares - DKK 4.28 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66