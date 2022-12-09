Anzeige
Freitag, 09.12.2022
Top Secret Info! Microsoft benutzt das Cybersecurity-Tool von Cybeats!
WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZD 
Frankfurt
09.12.22
08:17 Uhr
1,334 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENNEO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENNEO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.12.2022 | 16:05
89 Leser



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 13 December 2022 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0061283009           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Penneo              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 32,116,647 shares (DKK 642,332.94)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        30,000 shares (DKK 600)      
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  32,146,647 shares (DKK 642,932.94)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     20,000 shares - DKK 4.67
            ·     10,000 shares - DKK 4.28
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.02             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PENNEO              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     196098              
---------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
