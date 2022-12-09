Blitz Building for Recovery: The Home Depot Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Build Homes for Families Impacted by Central U.S. Tornadoes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / The Home Depot:

In the wake of last year's storms in the Central U.S., Team Depot, The Home Depot's volunteer force, began donating and distributing water, trash bags, disaster relief buckets, and other essential items to affected areas. In the months following, The Home Depot Foundation continued to work closely with its national nonprofit partners to help those impacted begin the rebuilding process.

A year later, these communities are still in recovery. The Foundation recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity to complete two "Blitz Builds" in Bowling Green and Pennyrile, two Kentucky cities that were hit hard by the tornadoes. Together, they've built 10 homes in 10 weeks in each location.

More than 200 volunteers, including Team Depot, came together to help raise the walls and get the homes started back in July. From there, licensed contractors installed electrical, HVAC, plumbing and other core home systems. Volunteers then jumped in again to complete the painting, landscaping and other finishing touches.

