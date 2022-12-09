Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Manufacturing Portfolio With the Acquisition of Netherlands-based KOMEXO B.V.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of KOMEXO B.V. ("KOMEXO"), a Netherlands software company specializing in the manufacturing of pre-fabricated concrete and offering a variety of solutions, including smart business automation.

For over 17 years, KOMEXO has been helping its clients streamline their manufacturing operations through their best-in-class ERP solution based on the business software platform Isah. Their flagship product, KomexoBeton, is developed specifically for the precast concrete industry and provides a variety of functions including Quotations, Project Management, Detailed Production Planning, Inventory and Manufacturing control, Transport Management, and Sales & Finance Administration.

"We are very proud that a company like Valsoft recognized KOMEXO's value and opportunity for growth," said Ivo Kikken, Director and Senior Consultant.

Ronald Hufener, General Manager, added: "We started KOMEXO with a lot of enthusiasm and drive to supply the best solutions and services to our customers. Now, we are convinced that the partnership with Valsoft will bring bigger and better solutions and opportunities for our customers and the growth of our company."

With this latest acquisition, Valsoft continues its investment and growth in the manufacturing vertical. KOMEXO will be able to leverage Valsoft's international presence in order to expand globally. Headquartered in the Netherlands, one hour away from Amsterdam, KOMEXO is an optimal gateway to the European market. Its management team will stay on board to maintain its stellar reputation.

"We're delighted to welcome our colleagues at KOMEXO to the Valsoft family," said Patrick Cusk, VP and Managing Director at Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft. "From our discussions over recent months, it's clear that the team, culture and leadership are well aligned with our existing values. We're excited to work together, both to help the Komexo team build on the legacy they have created and to exploit potential synergies for the business within our growing manufacturing excellence vertical."

About KOMEXO B.V.: Since the company's founding in 2005, KOMEXO has developed standard software solutions for the precast manufacturing industry. The development of KOMEXO Software is characterized by a high level of user benefits, innovation, and consequent service orientation.

About Valsoft Corporation: Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Joost Houtman and Wouter Koppejan of Lexence.

For KOMEXO B.V.,Mischa Bitter of Willemse & Van Poorten Advocaten acted as legal counsel.

