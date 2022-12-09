Adamas One Corp.: Adamas One Announces Commencement of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. (NasdaqCM: JEWL) ("Adamas One" or the "Company"), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company , a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, today announces it has commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange under the symbol "JEWL."



Adamas One CEO Jay Grdina commented, "This is an important milestone for Adamas One, representing the culmination of the extensive work by our team to prepare the Company as well as create market awareness and support as we transitioned to become publicly listed. Our proprietary chemical vapor deposition process is industry-leading and allows us to create some of the best diamonds in the marketplace. We are thrilled to be a NASDAQ company and look forward to the exciting prospects and benefits that will result therefrom. We have tremendous plans to generate market awareness for retail purposes, while working extensively on industrial applications for which our products are well suited.

"We thank our Adamas One team, Alexander Capital, Greenberg Traurig LLP, Lucosky Brookman LLP, Carmel, Milazzo & Feil LLP, our shareholders and all of those who contributed to helping us reach this historic moment for the Company. We look forward to providing our shareholders with updates on corporate and commercial progress in the coming quarters," Mr. Grdina concluded.

About Adamas One Corp

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company's controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements." To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Adamas One Corp does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

CORE IR

Scott Arnold, Managing Partner

516 222 2560

ir@adamasone.com

Media Relations

Jules Abraham

917 885 7378

Source: Adamas One Corp.



