Hydreight Technologies Inc. Reports Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Hydreight Technologies Inc. started trading under the symbol 'NURS' on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open on December 1, 2022.

Hydreight's licenses, medical director offering, and technology allow med-spas as well as healthcare professionals to be able to offer wellness services, testing, medical and medispa treatments all in the comfort of home or at any other location of the customer's choice.

Adjusted revenue (see Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,338,760 compared to $684,268 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted revenue (see Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5,612,587 compared to $1,640,001 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $1,023,209 compared to $181,032 for the corresponding prior period.

Adjusted gross Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2,255,180 compared to $525,802 for the comparative period.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (formerly Perihelion Capital Ltd.) ("Hydreight" or the "Company") (TSXV: NURS) is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight: "We are excited by the Company's continued growth from quarter to quarter throughout 2022. The Company's growth from 2021 to 2022 has been exceptional and many contributing factors have led to that expansion, such as industry changing platform offerings, targeted audience strategies as well as expanding the Company's various divisions to support the tremendous growth. The Company's aim is to strongly continue this trajectory into 2023 and widen the scope of offerings the platform currently provides."

Financial Highlights:

Working Capital

Cash & cash equivalents $247,524

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1,136,510 compared to $357,235 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,573,297 compared to $841,990 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $546,490 compared to $184,160 for the corresponding prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, cost of goods sold was $1,310,520 compared to $357,060 for the comparative period.

Gross Margin

The gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $590,020 or 52% compared to $173,076 or 48% for the corresponding prior period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, gross margin was $1,262,778 or 49% compared to $484,930 or 58% for the comparative period.

The Company's consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022 are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar. com ).

Business Highlights:

About Hydreight

Hydreight's business was founded in April, 2018, in the State of Nevada, United States to fill an ever evolving void between patients, healthcare professionals and service advisors, and bridge the gap between the corporate practice of medicine, legal compliance and customer convenience. Hydreight's licenses, medical director offering, and technology allow med-spas as well as healthcare professionals, such as nurses, to be able to offer their services, which includes IV drip, Botox, COVID-19 testing, and other medical and medispa treatments all in the comfort of home or at any other location of the customer's choice (such as the office, hotels, or other locations outside of hospitals and medical clinics). Hydreight aims to be a one stop shop for service providers to monetize their credentials outside of a fixed setting such as a hospital or medical clinic.

Hydreight currently offers its mobile and telehealth medical services in 42 U.S. states and has established key relationships and supply network chains with major vendors including: Medline, Mckesson, Allergan (Botox), Galderma and numerous pharmacies. Hydreight aims to empower pharmacies to provide their products to service providers in a direct and easily accessible manner.

On February 10, 2021, IV Hydreight Inc. was acquired by Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("VST") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF). Pursuant to the Company's transaction with IV Hydreight Inc., VST sold its interest in IV Hydreight Inc. and now owns approximately 73.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares").

Hydreight had secured master vendor contracts with strategic 503B compounding pharmacies to facilitate the offering of its platform in all 50 states of the United States. Hydreight is acting as an Uber for nurses that can offer their services on a part time or full time basis directly to patients, allowing consumers to book appointments online, in person or through telehealth platforms with certified and registered health professionals.

In 2021 Hydreight welcomed approximately 101 new business partners, and in 2022, Hydreight has obtained approximately 537 new business partners as of the end of October, and expects to obtain an aggregate of 725 new business partners by the end of the year. (an approx. 606% Growth Rate in YOY new business partner sign-ups)



2021 2022 January

4 22 February 5 13 March 9 38 April 10 37 May 9 63 June 2 68 July 13 49 August 4 73 September 6 71 October 14 103 Total 76 537

*Numbers are approximate and provided by Hydreight Management

Company also announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") pursuant to an agreement between the Company and ITG dated December 1, 2022 (the "Agreement"), to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. ITG is a brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. Pursuant to the Agreement, ITG will trade the common shares of the Company listed on the Exchange (the "Common Shares") and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Common Shares. All funds used by ITG in the provision of its market-making services to the Company are funds of ITG.

Under the Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD $5,000 a month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew automatically for additional one-month terms until terminated pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. The Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and ITG will not receive shares, options or other equity incentive securities as compensation. ITG is not a Related Party or an Associate (as such terms are defined in the policies of the Exchange) to the Company. Neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, other than Mr. Christopher Kaplan, VP Market Maker, Issuer Services of ITG, who owns 635 Common Shares.

Additional information regarding Hydreight can be viewed on its website at www.hydreight.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Gross Margin. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Revenue less business partner payouts on App service sales and pharmacy cost of sales. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in IV Hydreight Inc. and Hydreight Technologies Inc condensed consolidated interim financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

