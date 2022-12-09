Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s holding crosses threshold of five percent
Nordea Bank Abp
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 2 December 2022.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,675,904,202.
According to the notification received by Nordea from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., certain cash-settled financial instruments were not previously delta adjusted for the issuer "Nordea Bank Abp" due to a systematic issue, which has now been resolved. The position which The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is now disclosing reflects its current holding in Nordea Bank Abp.
Total positions of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Information of the controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held, unspecified, as provided in the notification sent to Nordea:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 16.30 EET on 9 December 2022.
