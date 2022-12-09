Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco Releases 2022 Purpose Report, Highlighting Progress on ESG Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Cisco Systems Inc.

I'm happy to announce that today Cisco released its annual Purpose Report.

The 2022 Cisco Purpose Report describes our goals, progress, and impact for the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics that are significant to achieving our purpose to Power an Inclusive Future for All, and that are important for our stakeholders.

The theme of this year's report is "Purpose Personified," and in it we highlight some of the people who have brought our purpose to life in our last fiscal year.

For example, you will meet J.J. Cummings, who helped identify and prevent cyberattacks against Ukrainian citizens and infrastructure after Russia invaded the country. You will learn from Beth Kochuparambil how the Cisco Common Hardware Group is developing ideas for energy efficiency and reducing the power needs of our products. And you will be inspired by people like Katherine Lucey, who founded the nonprofit Solar Sister (a Cisco Foundation grantee) to provide sustainable and affordable energy services and products to people who lack electricity around the world.

In the Purpose Report you will also learn about our progress from our last fiscal year, which ended in July 2022. For example:

We achieved a 60% increase in representation of all employees who self-identify as African American/Black (AA/B) from entry level through manager (FY20 base year)

Cisco and the Cisco Foundation Contributed US$494 million in cash and in-kind contributions to community programs, including US$377 million in in-kind contributions for Cisco Networking Academy

Cisco Networking Academy reached 3.2 million students in FY22, bringing the total number of students to 17.5 million worldwide since the program began in 1997

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) validated our goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain by 2040

We were #1 in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for the third year in a row

Cisco has a long history of setting and achieving ESG goals. We published our first public report on these topics in 2005, and continue to do so annually to provide our customers, employees, investors, and others a clear picture of our progress, impact, challenges and learnings.

In addition to the Purpose Report, our ESG Reporting Hub includes in-depth information on all the topics in the report.

I invite you to explore these materials and comment below with any questions or observations.

Visit our ESG Reporting Hub to read the 2022 Cisco Purpose Report

