Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - TASC held a successful conference in the UAE to mark its growing presence in Saudi Arabia. The event brought many business leaders together and allowed them to discuss the many growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia's growing economy.

TASC - People for Tomorrow

TASC hosted the event at the luxurious Voco hotel in Dubai. Delegates heard presentations from expert speakers and had time to talk, ask questions, and make connections.

The event was well attended, perhaps because Saudi Arabia's economy is currently booming. It is now expanding at its fastest rate since 2011 . Its GDP in quarter two exceeded expectations , improving to 12.2% , and the non-oil economy, which is the main driver of job creation in the Kingdom grew by 8.2%. This was better than expected, and it beat a previous projection of 5.4%.

TASC is the leading staffing and HR specialist in the MENA region. It can offer high-quality candidates and employment services to the new generation of growing Saudi businesses, so it is the ideal provider for this growing economy.

Technology is a big part of all the Saudi business sectors that are currently experiencing growth. This is why the Saudi government is investing $6.4 billion in future technologies and estimates that between 100,000 and 250,000 technology jobs will be added over the next eight years. It is also estimated that the tech sector will experience a compound annual growth rate of 7.78% between 2022 and 2026 , which partly explains why new clients are asking TASC to supply talented job candidates from around the world. Another reason why companies ask TASC to fill their vacancies is that there is an ongoing global shortage of tech workers, with 40 million jobs now unfilled.

KSA's $40 billion tech market is the largest in the MENA region, and demand for the best tech workers is so strong that TASC created its AIQU brand to exclusively deal with finding and managing the best job candidates.

New companies, including 44 multinationals have opened regional offices in the Kingdom, and this is driving demand for skilled workers. AIQU has deep connections with local government agencies, which means it can help both incoming companies and workers to comply with regional requirements. The TASC team has gained 15 years of experience from helping various businesses, so it is not just a service provider, it is also a local knowledge partner.

The Kingdom is keen to help new businesses grow and adapt, which is why the event was graced by the presence of a team from MISA (Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia). Ibrahim Alosaimi - Senior Business Support Officer at MISA, outlined the incentives available to assist foreign businesses setting up in the Kingdom, and Majed H. Alsaadi - Local Offices Executive Director spoke about the issues affecting foreign businesses.





Majed H. Alsaadi - Local Offices Executive Director - MISA

Anil Kumar - Country Head KSA - TASC



TASC meets the needs of these new businesses by offering onshore and free zone setup services and expert advice. This lets incoming organizations set up their operations in the Kingdom faster, without being slowed down by unfamiliar rules and regulations.

TASC founder and CEO Mahesh Shahdadpuri has been aware of both the quality of regional candidates and the need to support MENA businesses since he set up the company in 2007. To meet growing demand, he has added payroll services, HR operations outsourcing, corporate services, PRO services, and also AIQU (the tech recruitment agency). He has even added a last-mile delivery outsourcing solution called Future Milez.





Mahesh Shahdadpuri - Founder & CEO - TASC Group of Companies



COO Richard Jackson has also been involved in developing some of these innovative solutions, and he continues to use his talent for clear strategic thinking to help the company become the recruitment partner of choice in the MENA region.

The conference closed with a fascinating question-answer session, and overall, the audience responded to the event positively. TASC is the region's leading recruitment and HR solution specialist, and the best partner for those wishing to grow their businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About TASC

Now celebrating 15 years of experience in providing world-class talent that growing businesses need in the UAE and across the MENA region, TASC is one of the leading recruiting and outsourcing companies in Saudi Arabia. It is a prominent name in the Saudi market due to its expertise in outsourcing, recruiting, and payroll management. TASC's team of over 40 staff and more than 5500 associates serve 450+ existing clients, and the company has offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bangalore.

