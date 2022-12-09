Quest Diagnostics: Helping Ensure the Health and Success of Future Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. (NBCA) is dedicated to the growth and development of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through scholarships, internships, training, technical assistance, alumni recognition, and programs that encourage humanitarian involvement. With a new grant, Q4HE is expanding Quest's long-term support for the NBCA with a focus on 3 areas of need:

Providing funding for HBCUs to engage healthcare leaders to educate college students about critical issues such as mental health, social justice, and violence prevention

Helping HBCUs identify and address COVID-19 testing needs at their institutions in partnership with the National Sustainability Summit

Supporting the creation of a health testing and diagnostics program for 7 HBCU football teams, including their coaches and trainers

The athletic initiative is designed to integrate with each university's health system to more effectively deliver care and utilize findings to educate students about their overall health and well-being. This integration will enable universities to better analyze campus food and health service systems.

With more than 300,000 students enrolled, HBCUs send nearly 60,000 graduates into the workforce annually. Through Quest's ongoing support, and with this new investment from Q4HE, the NBCA will expand its efforts to help students transform their potential into possibility.

"Quest for Health Equity provides a depth of partnership that will have a real impact on the health of students at HBCUs. Quest's diverse executive team has demonstrated a commitment to our young adults' health and their future wellbeing. Leadership is everything, and we are thankful to Steve Rusckowski and his vision to close the significant gaps in healthcare in this country."

- Tommy Dortch

NBCA Board Chairman and CEO, TWD, Inc.

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics

Website: http://www.questdiagnostics.com

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731145/Helping-Ensure-the-Health-and-Success-of-Future-Leaders