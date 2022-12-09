AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bb+" (Fair) from "bbb-" (Good) of WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC (WAICA Re) (Sierra Leone). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with negative implications.

The ratings reflect WAICA Re's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The rating actions follow the announcement by Ghana's Ministry of Finance on 5 December 2022 that domestic government bonds existing as of 1 December 2022 (excluding treasury bills) will be exchanged for four new bonds with longer maturity dates and lower coupons. An announcement on external government debt is anticipated in the near term.

The downgrades reflect the revision of WAICA Re's balance sheet strength assessment to strong from very strong, due to the impact of a material deterioration in the credit quality of the company's investments in Ghana on its risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy (BCAR). The company's risk-adjusted capitalisation has already been adversely impacted by significant growth in 2020 and 2021. Debt issued by the government of Ghana (including treasury bills) represents around 75% of the company's government bond portfolio as at year end 2021. In addition, the company is exposed to Ghana's banking sector through cash and term deposits.

Heightened levels of political, economic and financial system risk persist in Ghana, where the company holds around 40% of its assets and generates around 15% of its revenue. The ratings have been placed under review with negative implications as AM Best is continuing to assess the impact of deteriorating economic and operating conditions in Ghana on the company's balance sheet strength and broader credit fundamentals, including the potential risk of significant investment losses due to government debt restructuring.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

