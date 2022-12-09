Tom Caravela introduces the MSL Talk podcast for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) and Medical Affairs professionals.

Montville, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - Tom Caravela is an MSL Recruiter and Founder of The Carolan Group, a Medical Affairs Executive Search Firm that has served the pharmaceutical and biotech space since 2002. As an expert in the Medical Affairs and Medical Science Liaison community, Tom decided to launch a podcast called MSL Talk. The podcast is ranking in the top 2% globally, with more than 150,000 listeners in over 50 countries.





Tom Caravela

Providing resourceful tips and best practices for MSLs, Medical Affairs professionals, and those seeking jobs in the pharmaceutical industry can truly benefit from this podcast. Tom Caravela hosts unscripted podcasts and invites notable Medical Affairs Leaders and MSL professionals to the platform for relevant discussions.

Candid conversations on the MSL Talk podcast feature MSL career tips, territory management advice, strategy, excellence and many other topics. In addition, other areas of focus include trends, recruitment strategies, and current news related to MSLs and Medical Affairs professionals. MSL Talk also provides insight on recruiting, career transition and career journeys from those established in this space.

Targeting the United States and spreading beyond the border, MSL Talk is roughly 30 minutes long with a focus on "All Things Field Medical." MSL Talk uploads weekly podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and YouTube. Tom's channel on Listen Notes currently contains frequently updated podcasts with 111 episodes and is ranked in the top 1.5%. MSL Talk podcasts are designed to reach out to individuals striving to develop their careers as MSLs or break into the role..

About The Carolan Group

Established in 2002, Tom Caravela introduced The Carolan Group: a pharmaceutical and biotech industry recruitment firm. Located in Montville, New Jersey, the company is responsible for providing experienced and expert MSLs and Medical Affairs professionals for leading pharma and biotech companies. With a staff of recruiters that have 55 years of combined experience, The Carolan Group has emerged as a leading Medical Affairs and Medical Science Liaison Executive Search Firm.

Contact

Tom Caravela's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomcaravelamslrecruiter/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS7XTUuk1XF5Tm5InADY6cA

Website: https://www.carolangroup.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheCarolanGroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheCarolanGroup

Reach out to Founder Tom Caravela here.

Address: 170 Changebridge Rd, Unit D4, Montville, NJ 07045

Main Carolan Number: (973) 808-0857

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147492