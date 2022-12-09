Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 99% of the votes cast, representing 42.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

Sylvain Laberge comments, "1844 Resources and its representatives would like to thank all of our voting shareholders for their participation and appreciate all of our shareholders support."

The Omnibus Plan was created to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy (the "TSXV Policies") governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021. The Omnibus Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Omnibus Plan provides flexibility to the Company to grant equity-based incentive awards ("Awards") in the form of stock options ("Options") and deferred share units, performance share units and restricted share units (collectively "Share Units"). All future grants of equity-based Awards will be made pursuant to, or as otherwise permitted by, the Omnibus Plan, and no further equity-based awards will be made pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan dated for reference February 25, 2013 (the "2013 Share Option Plan"). The Omnibus Plan supersedes and replaces the 2013 Share Option Plan. The Omnibus Plan also allows option holders to exercise options on a "Cashless Exercise" or "Net Exercise" basis, as now expressly permitted by the TSXV Policies. Additional details regarding the Omnibus Plan are contained in the information circular, which was filed on SEDAR in respect of the December 8, 2022 annual general meeting. A copy of the Omnibus Plan can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR corporate website at www.sedar.com.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

