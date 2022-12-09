Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kwin Grauer to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Kwin Grauer, CPA, CA, has more than 20 years' experience operating, buying and selling small and medium-size businesses. Kwin is a seasoned professional in financing, financial modeling and corporate restructuring. He has over 10 years of active board work to go along with his business experience and Chartered Professional Accountant Designation. He has served as a Board Member of Langara College, where he was Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee for 5 years and Board Chair for 2 years. Kwin currently serves as the Audit Committee Chair for Uniserve Communications Corp.

"We are pleased to welcome Kwin to our board of directors as a strong and proactive member. He will certainly be an excellent addition to our team as the Chair of the Audit Committee due to his extensive knowledge in the fields of accounting, business, and financing. Kwin also benefits from a large network in the US and has dealt with several venture capital entities, which should help elevate Defence's presence and development in the US, including potential business, partnerships and financing," mentioned Sebastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics.

In connection with Mr. Grauer's appointment to the board of directors, Defence has granted to him incentive stock options to purchase 100,000 common shares of Defence pursuant to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's stock option plan, subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of $2.03 per share for a period of three years from the granted date.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

