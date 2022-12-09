Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based financial technology and consumer financing company, is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 210,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to certain officers of the Company pursuant to its omnibus share incentive plan. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs shall vest one year from the date of grant.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a financial technology and consumer financing company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, instant payments and the opportunity for homeownership. Through our technology driven ecosystem, our alternative and specialty credit financing programs offer credit and payment cards, prepaid card programs, homeownership facilitation, consumer lending, and payment management services. Our mission is to help our clients be their best financial selves and our goal is to offer the kinds of credit products and services that help everyday people add extraordinary value to their everyday lives. For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Contact

Barret Reykdal

Chief Executive Officer

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business, plans and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the filing statement of the Company dated July 27, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147491