CNH Industrial Unveils Latest Ag Tech & Smart Farming Firsts

Our first Tech Day showed how we are Breaking New Ground in Agriculture

CNH Industrial is making great strides in delivering on its Ag Tech roadmap. We demonstrated achieved progress in the Precision Technology space at a two-day event for financial, investor and media communities. It took place in Phoenix, Arizona, USA on December 7-8. It showcased how we are developing and commercializing industry-leading products in automation, autonomy, digital, alternative fuels and electrification to benefit our customers, the world's farmers, and the Earth.

Before the event, Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial, said "Our Tech Day will show the world how CNH Industrial is leveraging our great iron to develop and deploy technology that simplifies and enhances operations; provides insightful data; and utilizes alternative power solutions - all to sustainably advance farming."

CNH Industrial's full year 2022 Agriculture net sales are expected to include an estimated $900 million contribution coming exclusively from Precision Technology components. We forecast a 10 - 15% annual growth rate across the next two to three years and are aggressively pursuing an estimated $1 billion in 2023 net sales contribution from Precision Technology components. Precision Technology components include technology contained in wholegoods, retrofit components, and Raven third-party sales.

He continued, "Raven's significant contributions to this effort will also be on full display - demonstrating how we have incorporated their capabilities and accelerated our technology offering to create customer solutions that drive efficiency and profitability."

Telling the story, showing the results

CNH Industrial's leaders and technical experts reviewed our Ag Tech innovations with a specific focus on Precision Technology through Automation, Autonomy and Connected Platform technologies.

Industry firsts and new technology developments - both at commercial and concept stage - were also presented.

And a discussion on the Business Impact of Ag Tech outlined how Precision Technology drives value for our customers, business, R&D and talent.

Then we went out in the field and showed our audience these technologies in action - ready for farmers to put to work across the full farming cycle.

Customer-focused: helping farmers solve big challenges

Precision is embedded into our technology solutions and it helps farmers make better decisions by seeing, sensing, and acting on data levels beyond what they were previously able to access.

Here are the key areas where we are driving productivity for our customers:

Automation delivers higher yields, reduces input costs and operator fatigue, improves efficiency and lowers environmental impact.

Autonomy expands operating windows and increases productivity.

Our Connected Platform links farmers to their machines, fields, team, and partners helping them manage

their operations from anywhere, anytime.

The Raven advantage

Raven is accelerating our autonomy program and enhancing our Tech Stack capabilities to deliver solutions faster. In just over a year, we have already developed and brought cutting-edge firsts to the world's fields through our Brands. These include the industry's first autonomous spreader. And even more firsts were launched at Tech Day - showing how together, we offer an open ecosystem that drives early adoption and learning.

Alternative fuels. Real world benefits

The demand to reduce emissions and address the evolving energy crisis intensifies our drive to find new ways to power our iron. CNH Industrial is a first mover in alternative fuels and electrification for agriculture. This event saw us unveil world firsts for Liquefied Natural Gas - generated from captured Methane - and Electrification in farming. They play a key role in our sustainability journey to set and reach science-based reduction targets.

CNH Industrial's technology solutions demonstrate our commitment to sustainably advancing the noble work of farmers everywhere.

CNHIndustrial BreakingNewGround Tech TechDay2022

