ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Announces Extension of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF), announces today that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of 1,657,730 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company originally granted in December 2020 pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable onto one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per share and is set to expire two (2) years from its date of issuance. The Company is proposing to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to December 24, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants, including their exercise price, will remain the same. The proposed extension of the Warrants is conditional upon the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

