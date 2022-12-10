New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - As the ball drops on New Years Eve, Stiami, a seafood & soul-food lounge located on Steinway Street in Queens, will be hosting its official grand opening. The restaurant will feature a menu that is a fusion of Detroit flavors and Miami vibes. As it prepares for its opening, Stiami is excited to debut as the Astoria district's first soul-food fusion bar.

The company is offering customers access to its membership club before the doors open on December 31st. There are three tiers of VIP access available to Stiami's audience, all of which include a variety of meal credits, standing reservations, or specialized seating areas.

Stiami is working to work alongside creative entrepreneurs and other business owners in order to bring the community of Queens closer together by hosting partnership events that will feature upcoming artists and musicians. The team at Stiami is thrilled to have a space that will incorporate live DJs and other local talent.

This space is also going to double as a place for customers to host private events, such as birthday parties, work gatherings, or viewing parties for sporting events. As the lounge gears up for its grand opening, customers can RSVP to the event. The doors of Stiami will open at 7PM on December 31st, and the restaurant and lounge will remain open until 6AM on January 1st. The open bar will open at 10PM, New Years Eve

The menu will feature items including a variety of seafood, soul-food, drinks, and appetizers that can be catered to specific dietary needs. Stiami has also announced that its drinks will be made with fresh fruit, and that it will maintain a Hookah bar on-site. The space will also contain both indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Stiami will host their events with what they refer to as a "proper attire" dress code, stating that their hosts and hostesses will utilize their judgment on what will and will not be allowed. The venue serves patrons 18 and older, however, the overnight New Years event will exclusively serve ages 21 and up.

Stiami's has announced that their New Years Eve grand opening event will feature a surprise special guest and a champagne toast at midnight.

The Stiami environment is looking to expand into other cities across the United States within the next few years, with Los Angeles, Detroit, and Miami on their list of expected locations.

Stiami is a seafood and soul-food lounge located in Queens, New York. The upcoming restaurant and bar serves a fusion of Detroit and Miami flavors and is looking forward to its grand opening event, which will take place on December 31st and double as a New Years Eve celebration. For more information on Stiami, their events, and how to become a club member, visit their website.

https://www.stiamivip.com/

P. Eugene, CEO

516-308-2665

Contact@Stiamivip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147293