Samstag, 10.12.2022
Breaking News! Cybeats ist die erste Wahl für S&P 100 Konzerne im Cybersecurity-Sektor?
WKN: A0MV6A ISIN: US7476191041 
Frankfurt
09.12.22
08:00 Uhr
22,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,90 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2022 | 22:28
Quanex Building Products Corporation: Quanex Building Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) ("Quanex" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company's common stock, payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 19, 2022.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Contact:

Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
