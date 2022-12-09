ADMA Biologics, Inc.: ADMA Biologics Announces Closing of $69 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ADMA) ("ADMA" or the "Company"), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 20,979,020 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.86 per share, in addition to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 3,146,853 shares of common stock. The gross proceeds from the exercise of the overallotment option were $9 million, bringing the total gross proceeds to ADMA from the offering to $69 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.



ADMA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to accelerate commercialization and production activities, complete plasma center buildout and obtain FDA approvals, to conclude post FDA marketing approval research and development projects, and for working capital, capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering of the securities described above was made by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256643) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 3, 2021. The final prospectus supplement, including the accompanying prospectus, relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on December 7, 2022 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com, or from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com, or from Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10020, by email at US-ECM@us.mizuho-sc.com, or by telephone at (212) 205-7600.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human - slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA's mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 and European Patent No. 3375789, among others, related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about ADMA Biologics, Inc. ("we," "our" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain such words as "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "target," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will," "is likely," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or, in each case, their negative, or words or expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include statements about ADMA's intended use of proceeds generated from the offering. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this document due to a number of important factors. Current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Except to the extent required by applicable laws or rules, ADMA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, and the timing of certain events, to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Skyler Bloom

Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Business Development | 201-478-5552 | sbloom@admabio.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Michelle Pappanastos

Senior Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | michelle@argotpartners.com