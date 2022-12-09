Anzeige
Samstag, 10.12.2022
Breaking News! Cybeats ist die erste Wahl für S&P 100 Konzerne im Cybersecurity-Sektor?
WKN: A1J4U0 ISIN: US6092071058 Ticker-Symbol: KTF 
Tradegate
09.12.22
18:11 Uhr
63,76 Euro
+0,08
+0,13 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2022 | 20:04
Mondelez International, Inc.: Mondelez International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.385 per share

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contacts:Tracey Noe
 +1-847-943-5678
 news@mdlz.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
