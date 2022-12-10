ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Key New Hire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2022 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Scott Rothbaum as Head of Institutional Sales.

Scott brings over 20 years of institutional and deal sales experience to ThinkEquity. He has extensive knowledge of IPO, Secondaries, PIPEs and Private Placements in equity capital markets. Scott began his career as a partner and Managing Director at Maxim Group, focused on equity sales of NASDAQ and NYSE new issues.

Scott, formerly as the Director of Institutional Sales at Joseph Gunnar, has spent the last 4 years building relationships with existing and new institutional clients, originating and executing public and private offerings. Over the last two decades, Scott has worked on hundreds of public offerings, specializing in tech & healthcare. Scott graduated Cum Laude from the State University of New York at Farmingdale with a degree in Business Administration.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity, a NYSE and FINRA member firm, has a team of professionals who, collectively, enjoy more than 275 years of financial experience. In the last decade, our team has helped clients achieve their strategic goals by financing more than $50 billion in capital, providing advisory services, and handling mergers and acquisitions, including public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. ThinkEquity provides a suite of services that add value to its clients, including but not limited to Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Secondary Offerings, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings (CMPOs), Registered Directs (RDs), At-the-Market offerings (ATMs), debt placement and acquisition financings. Staffed by industry professionals, ThinkEquity has a NYSE Trading Floor Operation which provides its clients with the best possible access to liquidity together with direct access to Third Party Algo (TPA) to the NYSE Parity order types. Our Floor Brokers trade IPOs, Up-listings, ATM Programs, Convertibles and Derivatives, Rights Offerings, Share Repurchases/10b-18 Buy Backs, Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations. For more information about ThinkEquity, visit our website at www.Think-Equity.com.

CONTACT:

Chirag Choudhary

Head of Capital Markets

ThinkEquity

646-968-9368

CC@think-equity.com

