This week in our 21st Austria weekly: In Week 49 we saw a weaker ATX TR with low trading volume. Best stock of the week was Do&Co. News came from Valneva, Erste Group, Vienna Stock Exchange, Lenzing (3(, FACC (3), Wolftank (2), Zumtobel (2), Wolford, Frequentis (2). The last 8 in our Cordoba 78 Cup with stocks from Germany and Austria are: BASF, E.On, Henkel, Mercedes, MTU Aero Engines, Amag, Mayr-Melnhof, Polytec. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,28% to 6.681,43 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -14,87%. Up to now there were 119 days with a positive and 122 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 19,03% away, from the low 19,6%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Friday with 0,23%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,5%. These are the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...