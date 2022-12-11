Valneva: Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today reported positive antibody persistence data twelve months after vaccination with a single dose of its chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. Following positive immunogenicity and safety data for Phase 3 study VLA1553-301 in March 2022. Valneva set up a dedicated antibody persistence trial (VLA1553-303) to monitor a subset of participants for a period of at least five years and confirm the anticipated long-term durability of the antibody response after a single vaccination. No safety concerns were identified for the duration of the follow-up study, confirming the safety profile observed in previous studies. Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, said, "We are excited about these twelve-month data which are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...