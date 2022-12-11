Wolftank: The Executive Board of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG has decided to increase the share capital of the company by issuing up to 438.093 new no-par value bearer shares at the issue price of Euro 14.01 per share. The shareholders' subscription rights to the new shares to be issued are excluded. According to the company, the capital increase serves to strengthen the equity base and to finance current or planned projects. The current increased number of inquiries in the field of refueling systems for renewable energies and environmental remediation of the existing European refueling infrastructure requires an accelerated positioning in key markets such as Germany. This is to be supported by strategic partnerships or participations.Wolftank-Adisa: weekly performance: 0.78% Zumtobel: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...