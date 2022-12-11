Wolford: On December 1, Valentina Rainone started work at bodywear group Wolford AG as Head of Finance. She will complete all the tasks of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) without being a direct member of the Executive Board. Most recently she was responsible for the global finance department at the Italian luxury brand Marni (owned by OTB). Wolford AG will continue to be managed by a two-member management board: Alongside Silvia Azzali, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) since November 2019, Paul Kotrba is acting as Chief Operation Officer (COO) on an interim basis. As Wolford already reported, Ralf Polito will take over as the new COO from July 1, 2023.Wolford: weekly performance: -0.88%Frequentis: ENAIRE, the air navigation service provider (ANSP) of Spain, is upgrading 14 contingency ...

