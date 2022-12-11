"Austin Accident Lawyer" Andrew Traub shares how his firm has helped their clients get past low insurance policy limits, and gave insights on how his firm has gotten past artificially low insurance caps that prevent injured clients from getting the compensation they need to recover.

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2022) - Andrew Traub, the principal attorney behind Austin Accident Lawyer, was recently a featured guest on The Attorney Post, a podcast for personal injury attorneys. In the podcast, Traub discussed some of the biggest obstacles faced when handling Texas truck & car accident cases, particularly ones where the amount able to be paid out by insurance puts an artificially low ceiling on a case where an individual needs more significant compensation due to the severity of the injuries and damages from the car or truck accident, and how his firm has been able to get some of their clients significant settlements when the insurance seemed unfairly low. The compensation is intended to help cover everything from lost wages to ongoing physical therapy.

The Personal Injury Law Office of Andrew Traub (aka, "The Austin Accident Lawyer") can be reached for a consultation by calling the Austin Accident Lawyer Hotline at (512) 246-9191, on their Google business profile, or by visiting their website below.

The Texas Department of Transportation shared recently that in 2021, there were around 1.56 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, which was up 4.17% from the previous year. There were 15.22% more total deaths from traffic accidents in 2021, at 4,489, up from the 3,896 deaths in 2020. There were unfortunately no "deathless" days in Texas in 2021, and the year averaged one death ever 1 hour and 57 minutes.

TXDOT also shared that there was a 15.24% increase in pedestrian fatalities in 2021 vs 2020, at 824, and 521 and 90 motorcyclist and "pedalcyclist" fatalities, respectively. These include 1,077 fatalities where a driver was under the influence of alcohol, which was nearly 1 in 4 of the total number of people killed. Fortunately, no children under 10 died in 2021, and a total of 40 minors under 17 died. There were also 433 people killed in crashes involving distracted driving. This is a 17.34% decrease from 2020.

Death is certainly the worst outcome from an accident, but many persons were injured, too. These were out of 15,764 serious injury crashes, in which 19,448 crash victims were recorded as having sustained a serious injury. In Texas, in 2021, one person was injured every 2 minutes and 12 seconds, out of 1 reportable crash every 57 seconds.

Injuries sustained in a traffic accident can leave individuals with significant medical expenses and bills, rehabilitation bills, lost wages, property damage, and potentially individuals can be left unable to work for a period of time - sometimes indefinitely. In these situations, the principal place for financial compensation comes from the insurance carried by the motorists involved in the accidents, but that insurance is often capped at what can seem an unjustly low number, and often times insurance companies are remiss to pay even that cap. It can be helpful, when dealing with insurance companies, to have a competent attorney who can act as a liaison with the insurance company, when seeking to pursue a settlement, and who can represent the injured party or parties should the matter need to be resolved in court. Some cases are far harder to prosecute, including cases with uninsured motorists, or hit-and-runs (which can comprise nearly 1 in 5 accidents).

The Law Office of Andrew Traub, also called the Austin Accident Lawyer - is a personal injury law firm specializes in Texas motor vehicle injury law and commercial truck accidents. The firm has made numerous resources available on their website to Texans injured in a motor vehicle collision. A spokesperson for the law firm shared that one of the most popular reports, the Texas Accident Report, provides in depth information that goes beyond the typical "seek medical care from medical professionals if injured" boilerplate automobile accident advice many car and truck accident injury attorney websites give. Like most experienced car and truck accident attorneys, the Austin Accident Lawyer firm offers a consultation for accident victims to discuss their motor vehicle accident claims, how to proceed with things like insurance claims. Like most injury attorneys, the Austin Accident Lawyer firm also works on a contingency fee basis with no upfront costs and no fee unless a judgment or settlement is awarded.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Traub

Email: andrew@austinaccidentlawyer.com

Organization: Austin Accident Lawyer

Address: 8701 Shoal Creek Blvd #401, Austin, Texas 78757, United States

Phone: +1-512-246-9191

Website: https://austinaccidentlawyer.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146570