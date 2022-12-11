ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Key New Hire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2022 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Brian Vera as Managing Director, Institutional Sales.

Brian brings over a decade of IPO, Secondary, Pipes and Private deal sales experience to ThinkEquity. Brian has worked with middle market accounts, family offices, and high net worth accounts.

Brian, formerly Managing Director at Maxim Group, has spent 10 years building relationships with investors that focus on public and private offerings. Brian has worked on hundreds of public offerings, specializing in small, mid and microcap offerings. Brian holds Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity, a NYSE and FINRA member firm, has a team of professionals who, collectively, enjoy more than 275 years of financial experience. In the last decade, our team has helped clients achieve their strategic goals by financing more than $50 billion in capital, providing advisory services, and handling mergers and acquisitions, including public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. ThinkEquity provides a suite of services that add value to its clients, including but not limited to Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Secondary Offerings, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings (CMPOs), Registered Directs (RDs), At-the-Market offerings (ATMs), debt placement and acquisition financings. Staffed by industry professionals, ThinkEquity has a NYSE Trading Floor Operation which provides its clients with the best possible access to liquidity together with direct access to Third Party Algo (TPA) to the NYSE Parity order types. Our Floor Brokers trade IPOs, Up-listings, ATM Programs, Convertibles and Derivatives, Rights Offerings, Share Repurchases/10b-18 Buy Backs, Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations. For more information about ThinkEquity, visit our website at www.Think-Equity.com.

CONTACT:

Chirag Choudhary

Head of Capital Markets

ThinkEquity

646-968-9368

CC@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731232/ThinkEquity-One-of-NYSEs-Newest-Member-Firms-Announces-Key-New-Hire