Best Places to Work: flynas ranked fourth in the Best Place to Work Certification for 2022 in KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- f lynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, ranked fourth and has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi for 2022 according to the annual prestigious Best Places to Work Certification Program. flynas outperformed with its unique culture, robust professional development, and commitment to employee recognition and appreciation, resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice for 2022.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Bander Almohanna, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director for flynas, he said: "In flynas, we believe that employees are the most valuable asset and that investing in building their capabilities, knowledge, and experience is a strategic project to achieve sustainable growth for the company. Therefore, in parallel with the expansion of our operations, we have developed HR practices to motivate and attract talent and keep pace with the digital revolution and the modern management schools."

Every year in Saudi, the program partners with over 100 organizations across different industries to help them measure, benchmark, and improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

Overall, the company ranked in the top 5 most performing companies in Saudi for 2022.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

About flynas

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East with 40 aircraft, operating more than 1500 weekly flights to 70 domestic and international destinations.

Since its launch in 2007, flynas has transported more than 60 million passengers.

Recently in 2022, flynas was awarded the Skytrax Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the fifth time in a row in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

In addition, it was ranked among the top 10 Low-Cost Airlines worldwide, as per the prestigious Skytrax, which is the most important global forum for the aviation industry.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flynas-ranked-fourth-in-the-best-place-to-work-certification-for-2022-in-ksa-301699916.html