Surprise, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2022) - Kratos Financial & Insurance Solutions, a financial services company located in Surprise, AZ, has announced that they have implemented recent changes to life insurance benefits into their customized plans. These changes, which were made to an IRS code, have increased the benefits of life insurance and can provide small business owners with additional financial security.

Founded and led by Bonnie Clark, Kratos Financial has been in business for 13 years and is committed to providing small business owners with the financial tools and guidance they need to potentially build personal wealth and secure their financial future.

In addition to implementing recent changes to life insurance benefits, Kratos Financial & Insurance Solutions also offers a range of financial services and solutions tailored to the unique needs of small business owners. From tax reduction strategies and retirement planning to financial vehicles to potentially grow and protect wealth, Kratos Financial is committed to providing its clients with the tools and guidance they need to potentially build and secure their financial future.

"I am passionate and focused on my client's best interests," said Clark. "Community is everything and I believe small business owners are the backbone of each community. They put so much into their businesses to provide the best products and services. I want them to be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor."





Bonnie Clark

"I became progressively more concerned at the predictable and avoidable financial mistakes small business owners were making, jeopardizing their financial future," said Clark. "These concerns motivated my diligent and persistent research for ways to help those who came to me for advice and guidance."

With their focus on potentially creating tax-free income for their clients, Kratos Financial has achieved notable success, including the 2021 President's Club award and a feature as a Woman to Watch in the Inland Empire Magazine's Women in Business section.

Small business owners with 3-10 employees who have been in business for 5+ years can schedule a 15-minute discovery call here

Contact:

Kratos Financial & Insurance Solutions

Bonnie Clark

Bonnie@kratosfinancial.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147600