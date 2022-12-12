DJ SEAPRwire Announces Partnership with CryptoManu to Provide Press Release Services in Southeast Asia for Crypto Industry Clients

SEAPRwire Announces Partnership with CryptoManu to Provide Press Release Services in Southeast Asia for Crypto Industry Clients

Singapore - SEAPRwire recently has announced a strategic partnership with CryptoManu to provide press release distribution services in Southeast Asia for global clients.

SEAPRwire's COO, Yaqin Tan, said, "CryptoManu has extensive experience and a large client base in the Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, NFT, and DeFi industries. SEAPRwire has a rich media network in Southeast Asia. The cooperation between the two parties will bring new avenues for brand promotion in the Crypto industry and can substantially increase customer satisfaction."

The region of cooperation between the two parties is East and Southeast Asia, including: Greater China (Hong Kong, Taiwan, China), Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. crypto clients can promote their press releases in multiple languages in the above mentioned regions, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Malay, Indonesian, Thai and Filipino.

About CryptoManu

CryptoManu (https://cryptomanu.com) is leading in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure in Cryptocurrency, NFT and blockchain industry. CryptoManu offers different packages including top-site-placement packages and regional packages including: USA, Europe, Japan, Korean, PRC China, Greater China, and Southeast Asia regions (Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand).

About SEAPRWire

SEAPRWire (https://www.seaprwire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SEAPRWire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SEAPRWire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more.

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@seaprwire.com

https://seaprwire.com

