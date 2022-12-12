Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Nubs Group Technologies Ltd. (or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the renewal of a second-year contract with a leading Italian niche perfume brand, or "the Brand." Over the course of the prior year, the Brand reported a roughly 25% increase in global sales volume despite unexpected challenges in the broader macroeconomic landscape.

According to the renewed terms of the agreement, Nubs Group will provide strategic digital consultancy and advisory, brand monitoring, and reputation management services to the Brand and its executive team. In addition, Nubs Group will be providing cyber security risk assessment services over the duration of the renewed contract, which follows an on-site inspection performed on the Brand's systems in May 2022.

The artisanal niche perfume Brand is headquartered in Italy, and its most recent enterprise valuation was quoted at approximately €450M. Nubs Group Technologies' first engagement with the Brand was for reputation management and risk assessment services rendered in Q2 2021. Following this successful POC, Nubs Group and the Brand signed an expanded annual agreement for the provision of comprehensive brand monitoring and digital strategy services, the recent renewal of which extends through Q3 2023.

Commenting on the contract renewal, CEO of Nubs Group Itzik Moshe stated: "We are excited for another year of work with the Brand in expanding, securing, and optimizing its digital footprint. Following last year's double-digit increase in sales volume, particularly so for the US consumer market, we look forward to proceeding at full-steam ahead towards accomplishing our objective of transforming the Brand into a household name for niche perfume enthusiasts and collectors worldwide."

About Nubs Group Technologies

Nubs Group Technologies brings 15+ years of cyber security and intelligence experience to the table in delivering custom-tailored solutions for digital strategy to a diverse global clientele. The Company's proprietary ByteEye web intelligence platform harnesses military-grade technology to provide unparalleled insights into the digital landscape for actionable results in real-time. Nubs Group's areas of expertise include web intelligence, social media monitoring/analytics, narrative management, and market exposure for emerging technologies, private companies, and publicly-listed corporations.

