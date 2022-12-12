TheraVet announces the signing of a new agreement for BIOCERA-VET with Elvetis, specialist in the distribution of animal health products

This agreement allows TheraVet to refocus its efforts on its network of high-potential clinics by relying on a specialized distributor with its own sales force in France

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN code: BE0974387194 mnemonic: ALVET), a pioneering biotechnology company in the treatment of bone and joint diseases in pets, today announces the signing of a new exclusive distribution agreement for its line of bone substitutes BIOCERA-VET with Elvetis, one of the main specialists in animal health products in France. The whole range, namely BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery (BS) RTU, BIOCERA-VET BS Granules, BIOCERA-VET BS SmartGraft and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma, is covered by this agreement.

Elvetis is one of the French subsidiaries of the Neftys Pharma group, a distributor of veterinary products for 30 years, the French company puts its expertise every day at the service of more than 7,500 customers in France and several European countries, thanks to a diversified product portfolio and the know-how of its employees. Neftys Pharma is specializing in veterinary distribution which generates more than €450 million in turnover. The family business has asserted its international presence for several years, allowing it today to be among the leaders in veterinary distribution in Europe.

Through this agreement, TheraVet strengthens and optimizes its distribution strategy in France, which includes a direct approach for its network of very high-potential clinics and an indirect approach for the rest of the veterinary clinics based on a partner with a sales force in the field targeting its population of prescribers. TheraVet now has better leverage to market the BIOCERA-VET line in the second largest companion animal market in Europe with a population of 22 million dogs and cats1

Enrico Bastianelli, Managing Director of TheraVet, comments: "This new agreement concluded with a quality partner of Elvetis will allow BIOCERA-VET to benefit from a double leverage effect direct and indirect on the French market. It is a fine example of optimizing TheraVet's commercial strategy: focus our own commercial forces on very high-potential prescribers and rely on solid distributors to maximize the penetration of our products. »

Nicolas LANG, Managing Director of NEFTYS PHARMA: "I am enthusiastic about the idea of ??starting this ambitious collaboration with TheraVet and contributing to the French development of their innovative BIOCERA-VET range. Theravet products represent a major advance in the surgical treatment of osteoarticular lesions in companion animals. Validated by specialist veterinarians, they offer a high level of quality in terms of both efficacy and safety. They are also easy to use. »

About TheraVet

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in bone and joint treatments in animal health. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of companion animals suffering from joint and bone diseases. The health of pets is at the heart of their owners' concerns and TheraVet's mission is to meet the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international thought leaders to better meet the ever-growing needs of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, its head office is located in Gosselies, Belgium, and the Company has a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit our websiteor follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

About BIOCERA-VET

BIOCERA-VET is a complete range of innovative, easy-to-use, effective and cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries requiring bone grafting as well as in the palliative management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this product line allows an evolution towards simpler and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is available in several lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use cement based on highly injectable and self-hardening calcium phosphate

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use cement based on highly injectable and self-hardening calcium phosphate BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, a bone substitute based on biocompatible and affordable calcium phosphate

GRANULES, a bone substitute based on biocompatible and affordable calcium phosphate BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use bone substitute based on highly injectable calcium phosphate for cementoplasty

For more information, visit our site BIOCERA-VET.

1 Annual Report 2020 FEDIAF (Fédération Européenne de l'Industrie des Aliments pour Animaux Familiers)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005018/en/

Contacts:

TheraVet

Chief Operating Officer

Sabrina Ena

investors@thera.vet

Tél.: +32 (0) 71 96 00 43



Chief Corporate Officer

Julie Winand

investors@thera.vet

NewCap

Relations Investisseurs

& Communication Financière

Théo Martin Nicolas Fossiez

theravet@newcap.eu

Tél.: +33 (0) 1 44 71 94 94



Relations Presse

Arthur Rouillé

theravet@newcap.eu

Tél.: +33 (0) 1 44 71 00 15

NewCap Belgique

Relations Presse

Laure-Eve Monfort

lemonfort@newcap.fr

Tél.: 32 (0) 489 57 76 52