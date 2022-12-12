Anzeige
Montag, 12.12.2022
Breaking News! Cybeats ist die erste Wahl für S&P 100 Konzerne im Cybersecurity-Sektor?
WKN: A143YN ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 
09.12.22
09:11 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2022 | 08:02
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - HEMO-CAR-T First PQ Run Completed

HEMO-CAR-T First Process Qualification Run Completed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first Process Qualification ("PQ") run of the end-to-end process for the manufacture of HEMO-CAR-T cells. This PQ run is one of a minimum of three identical manufacturing runs required for the submission of the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). The process was carried out in the Company's current Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") compliant clean rooms. It was followed by a battery of analytical release tests required to verify the quality of the manufactured HEMO-CAR-T cells.

This is another step for the Company in its preparation of the IND application to the FDA required to authorize commencement of Phase I clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com





SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl





Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow





About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731274/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC--HEMO-CAR-T-First-PQ-Run-Completed

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.