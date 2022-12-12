DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Equipmake Holdings PLC transfer to the Apex segment
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Equipmake Holdings PLC transfer to the Apex segment 12-Dec-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AQSE announces that Equipmake Holdings PLC has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 12th December 2022.
Ticker: EQIP
ISIN: GB00BMBVXB73
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1509853 12-Dec-2022
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1509853&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 12, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)