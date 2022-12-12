DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Equipmake Holdings PLC transfer to the Apex segment

AQSE announces that Equipmake Holdings PLC has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 12th December 2022.

Ticker: EQIP

ISIN: GB00BMBVXB73

