Enento Group Oyj: IT incident in Sweden resolved

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 12 DECEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 A.M. EET

IT incidentin Sweden resolved

The IT incident that affected some of Enento's services in Sweden is now resolved and all services are back to normal operations and available for customers.

As published on 5 December 2022, Enento was informed by one of its IT vendors on 2 December 2022, that the vendor chose to shut down all network traffic as a precaution, which caused some of Enento's services to be unavailable for customers.

Enento takes the security incidents extremely seriously and apologizes for the inconvenience this incident may have caused to our stakeholders.

