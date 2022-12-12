Anzeige
Enento Group Oyj: IT incident in Sweden resolved

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 12 DECEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 A.M. EET

IT incidentin Sweden resolved

The IT incident that affected some of Enento's services in Sweden is now resolved and all services are back to normal operations and available for customers.

As published on 5 December 2022, Enento was informed by one of its IT vendors on 2 December 2022, that the vendor chose to shut down all network traffic as a precaution, which caused some of Enento's services to be unavailable for customers.

Enento takes the security incidents extremely seriously and apologizes for the inconvenience this incident may have caused to our stakeholders.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
Tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 449 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


